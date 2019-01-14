First Aid Beauty

Fab Faves To Go Kit

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate with this three-piece kit of FAB essentials in easy-to-tote sizes. The cleanser gently removes surface oils, makeup, and grime with a whipped texture that transforms into a luxurious cream when blended with water. The face pads contain lactic and glycolic acids for safe and effective daily renewal treatment that imparts radiant, glowing skin. The repair cream is a super-emollient formula with a spectacular whipped, non-greasy texture that treats severely dry skin-whatever the cause. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal, the only FDA-approved, over-the-counter ingredient for treating the symptoms of eczema.