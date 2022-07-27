Away

F.a.r Messenger 16l

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

F.A.R—For All Routes is our outdoor travel line for anyone, made from recycled, water- and abrasion-resistant materials for wherever outside takes you. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this versatile messenger bag holds a day’s worth of travel essentials, whether you’re museum-hopping in a new city or taking a train to an upstate hike. Easy-access zipper pockets stash your phone, camera, or itinerary within reach, while an adjustable strap allows you to carry the bag crossbody or on the shoulder.