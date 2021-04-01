EZOWare

Glass Jar Set

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

EZOWare Canisters, Jars and Containers offer practical and convenient solutions to organize your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, bedrooms, craft & hobby area, or other spaces. These attractive smaller glass canister jars will help keep food, ingredients, treats, or smaller personal and household items organized and ready for use. [ Multipurpose Storage ] Great for fresh or dry spices, snacks and treats ( nuts / candy / trail mix ), bathroom and vanity items ( cotton balls / hair ties ), shots and drinks, small office supplies and sundries ( paper clips / push pins ), or smaller household and personal items. [ Premium Materials ] The lid has a silicone rim for air-tight seal, helps to keep items fresh and protect against air moisture. The jar is constructed of borosilicate tempered glass which offers greater temperature resistance for long-lasting use. The glass jar is dishwasher and microwave safe. [ Convenient & Attractive ] 10 piece canister set in clear glass to find your goods quick and easy. The bamboo wooden lid and translucent glass offer minimalist and modern design that blends in perfectly with your appliances and kitchen decor or can be easily personalized if used for events and parties. Set of 10, Dimensions: ⌀2.2 x 2.4 inch (5.5 x 6 cm). Capacity: 70ml / 2.4 fl oz. Material: Borosilicate Glass, Bamboo Wood, Silicone. Comes with Chalkboard labels for easy identification and customizing. Kindly Note: Chalk or chalk pen are NOT included. The EZOWare Extra Small Glass Jar Canister Set offers an attractive and easy way to store smaller items - tidy up and organize any room of your home or office. Clear and easy to access storage for kitchen spices, snacks and smaller treats, spices and seasonings, smaller loose bathroom and vanity items, or smaller household items. The jars are constructed of durable and temperature resistant borosilicate glass with a natural bamboo wood lid and silicone airtight ring. This set of 10 jars offer a standard capacity of 70ml for multipurpose use. Bring joy to your everyday lifestyle and experiences by having everything organized, accessible, and stored.