Langley Street

Eytel Armchair

$429.99 $172.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

A spot to sit with style to spare, this eye-catching armchair is ready to bring a bit of the mid-century aesthetic to any ensemble. Founded atop four angled legs with a natural finish, its frame is crafted from manufactured wood. The foam-padded and polyester-upholstered seats are distinctive with low arms and a tapered back, showcasing a solid hue and subtle button tufts along the back. Assembly for this product is required and instructions are easily accessible with a PDF available on our site. Not Included: Ottoman Toss Pillows Features Plush cushioned seat for comfort Product Details Weight Capacity: 250 lb. Product Care: Can be cleaned using soap water and a damp rag Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly Swivel: No Removable Cushions: Yes Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Back Fill Material: Foam Durability: Mildew Resistant Upholstered Upholstery Material: Polyester Blend Upholstery Material Details: 100% Polyester Seat Fill Material: Foam