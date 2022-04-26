Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Vagabond Shoemakers
Eyra Sandals
£85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vagabond
Eyra Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
AOSPHIRAYLIAN
Womens Gothic Lolita Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$30.99
Amazon
Vagabond Shoemakers
Eyra Sandals
BUY
£85.00
Vagabond
Free People
Stella Mary Jane Platform Pump
BUY
$158.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Matchstick Chunky Mary Jane Flat Shoes
BUY
$50.00
ASOS
More from Vagabond Shoemakers
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boots
BUY
$129.95
$195.00
Free People
Vagabond Shoemakers
Tara Platform Boot
BUY
£162.28
Nordstrom
Vagabond Shoemakers
Dioon Platform Sandal
BUY
$59.99
$120.00
Urban Outfitters
Vagabond Shoemakers
Tessa Stiefel
BUY
€130.00
Vagabond
More from Flats
AOSPHIRAYLIAN
Womens Gothic Lolita Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$30.99
Amazon
Vagabond Shoemakers
Eyra Sandals
BUY
£85.00
Vagabond
Free People
Stella Mary Jane Platform Pump
BUY
$158.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Matchstick Chunky Mary Jane Flat Shoes
BUY
$50.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted