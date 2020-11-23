United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Eylure
Eylure Pre-glued Volume No. 100
$7.99
At Glamazon Beauty
Full, and so natural – this round style will add fullness and depth to really open up the eye. With no glue, no mess & no stress, our new formula pre-glued band has been developed to last longer than all other pre-glued lashes, for up to 15-hour wear. The lashes all have a cushioned band that create a comfortable wear whilst the black lash band gives a ‘built-in eyeliner’ look. Get lashed up in 15 seconds & stay lashed up for 15 hours.