The Accent No.003 Pre-glued lash is designed to give a cute, subtle lift to your lashes. A little goes a long way! with no glue, no mess & no stress, the new formula pre-glued band has been created to last longer than all other pre-glued lashes, with a guaranteed 15-hour wear! Go from desk to dancefloor in a flash with the Eylure Pre-glued lashes. The lashes all have a cushioned band that create a comfortable wear whilst the black lash band gives a 'built-in eyeliner' look. Get lashed in 15 seconds & stay lashed for 15 hours!