Master the art of the winged eyeliner with the Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner 2013. Maybelline New York's Eyestudio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner delivers laser-sharp precision for the most defined line. The liquid eyeliner features an ultra-fine 0.4 millimeter brush felt tip to deliver precise definition in one single stroke. The ink intensity pen's continuous flow provides smooth even lines for the perfect cat eye. The highly pigmented formula will keep your eyeliner look last all day, for up to 12 hours. The waterproof and smudge proof liquid eyeliner is fragrance free and is ophthalmologist and dermatologist testes. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Packaging May Vary