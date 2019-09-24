Eyestudio® Lasting Drama® Waterproof Gel Pencil Eyeliner Sleek Onyx
$7.99
What it is
Eyestudio® Lasting Drama® Waterproof Gel Pencil. Long-lasting eyeliner for dramatic eye looks.
Benefits
This waterproof and smudge-resistant gel eyeliner glides on smooth for impactful definition. All-day wear. Ophthalmologist tested. Dermatologist tested. Allergy tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.
How to use/apply
Glide the gel liner along the lash line from the inner to outer corner of the eye. Eyeliner is easily removed with Maybelline Expert Eyes® 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover.