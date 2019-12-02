Color Story

Eyeshadow Palette Mystic Trance

The MYSTIC TRANCE pressed pigment palette features 16 essential hues that will have you completely mesmerized. With an endless array of possible color combinations, your beauty routine will feel like the Zen you’ve been searching for. These highly blendable shadows can be used wet or dry, so mix and match shades or wear separately to achieve the desired effect. Use the lighter shades to highlight, applying over entire eyelid, along the brow bone, and the inner eye corners. Use neutrals and mid-tones to blend, applying in the eye crease to create depth. Use darker shades to sculpt, applying along lash line for definition. Be bold. Be beautiful. Be you.