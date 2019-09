Nip + Fab

Eyeshadow Palette Fired Up

Give in to the heat of the moment with 12 amber-hued shades – including warm browns, burnt oranges, smoky purples and deep red eyeshadows. This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create sultry daytime looks, heated smoky night-time looks and everything in between. Includes x6 matte shades and x6 shimmer shades that blend effortlessly to create endless looks.