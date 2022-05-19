Charlotte Tilbury

Eyes To Mesmerise

$44.00

The MECCA view: Charlotte Tilbury calls this her ultimate foolproof product and the shadow forms part of her One-Minute No-Mirror Makeup look for a reason. The water-infused formula has a cooling effect on hard-working eyes, soaking them in mesmerising colour that's easy to apply, blend and smudge out. The easy, glide-on formula won't drag on your delicate eye area and is infused with Vitamin E to protect and hydrate your gaze. Vegan friendly. Key ingredients: Vitamin E: hydrates and provides antioxidant protection from free radicals. Soft-focus illuminating pigments: smooth over lines and imperfections. Made without: Parabens, alcohol, oil, gluten, sulfate, fragrance.