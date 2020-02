Giorgio Armani Beauty

Eyes To Kill Designer Liner

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Giorgio Armani

Armani Beauty’s water-based liquid eyeliner, now offered in sharp mattes and sultry holographics to elevate your look for 12-hours of smudge proof wear. A tapered pen tip allows for easy & ultimate application precision – providing an intensely defined, elegant eye look. Use liners individually as desired or holographic shades as a topcoat for a multi-dimensional liner look.