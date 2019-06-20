Armani
Eyes To Kill Classico
£30.00
At Armani
An all-in-one mascara that provides a look of volume, length and definition. Create a visually intense and high-impact look with this award-winning all-in-one mascara. The oversized brush features a bristle weave design that helps provide a look of volume, length and definition, while the specially formulated blend of hard and soft waxes leaves lashes looking amplified, yet flexible.
