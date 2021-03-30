Bad Habit

Revive tired eyes with this wonder gel cream. Supercharged with caffeine, this high-performance formula reduces the appearance of puffiness and dark circles for a wide-awake look. A powerful tripeptide and tetrapeptide blend keeps the delicate eye area looking hydrated, healthy and firm. Marine algae and illuminating pigments instantly brighten, while mango butter and oat extract give skin some extra TLC. The perfect prep step before makeup application, this fragrance-free cream creates a smooth canvas for concealer application. Directions: Gently pat around the eye area for an instant pick-me-up. 100% agreed their eye area looked and felt more hydrated after each use.* 100% agreed their eye area looked and felt smoother after each use.* 93% agreed they looked more awake after using this eye cream.* 90% agreed this eye cream blurred the appearance of wrinkles.* 93% agreed this eye cream minimized the appearance of fine lines.* 100% agreed their eye area appeared brighter after each use.* 96% agreed this eye cream helped improve the appearance of dark circles.* 96% agreed makeup layered well over this eye cream.* 96% agreed this eye cream gave their makeup a smooth base for application.* 96% agreed this eye cream reduced the appearance of puffiness under their eyes.* 100% agreed they did not experience any irritation when using this.* *Based on a U.S. one-week consumer perception study of 31 participants. Net Weight: 15 ml/0.5 oz.