Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Virus Clothing
Eyes Mesh Slinky Dress
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Nylon stretchy mesh dress hand screen printed with 'Faces' Eye collage print on a dark pink base.
Need a few alternatives?
Oak + Fort
Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
$54.00
$78.00
Oak + Fort
Universal Standard
Misa Dress
BUY
$64.00
$130.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Tesino Washed Jersey Dress
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Universal Standard
Lisa Says Gah
Christy Slip
BUY
$159.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Dresses
Oak + Fort
Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
$54.00
$78.00
Oak + Fort
Universal Standard
Misa Dress
BUY
$64.00
$130.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Tesino Washed Jersey Dress
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Universal Standard
Lisa Says Gah
Christy Slip
BUY
$159.00
Lisa Says Gah
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted