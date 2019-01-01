Olay

Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Help fight visible signs of fatigue with Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel. The hyaluronic acid formula instantly hydrates tired eyes for a wide-awake, refreshed look. Feel the cooling gel hydrate and plump the delicate skin under the eye, where fine lines first appear. Its fast-absorbing formula, supercharged with hyaluronic acid, peptides, pro-vitamin B5, witch hazel and cucumber extract, quenches skin for long-lasting hydration. Give your eyes a boost of beauty and deep hydration with Deep Hydrating Eye Gel for tired, dehydrated eyes.