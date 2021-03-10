e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A limited-edition makeup bag designed to look just like Chipotle’s bag of chips and holds all your beauty “extras.” Why we love: Chipotle chip bag-inspired design Full e.l.f. x Chipotle Collection fits in the bag Convenient top zip closure Ideal for travel or storing everyday beauty essentials Limited quantities available. Limit of 2 per order. It’s the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection you didn’t know you were craving. Customize your makeup looks the same way you customize your go-to Chipotle order. It’s okay to be a little extra! This limited-edition makeup bag is designed to look just like Chipotle’s bag of chips—perfect for carrying all your cosmetic essentials and sides, plus the whole e.l.f. x Chipotle Collection. #16595