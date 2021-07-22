Amazon

Eyeliner Stickers

$10.99

Colorful eyeliner stickers: this product set includes 40 pairs/ 80 pieces of eyeliner stickers. It includes 8 colors, including orange, black, green, red, yellow, purple, gray, and cyan. It can be applied in any occasion, and the colors are enough for you to choose How to use: using clean, dry skin, temporarily stick one closed eye from the outer edge of the skin at a time. Use before or after makeup. Gently press near the eyelashes Waterproof effect: this product can not only keep your makeup, but also waterproof, and you will never be afraid of sweating and taking off your makeup. Suitable for most ladies Quick to use: no need to worry about your dazzling eyeliner anymore; Wiping off and reapplying eyes is frustrating and a waste of time. Quickly prepare, just peel and paste. Natural eyeliner will be finished in a short time Widely applied: black eyeliner can be applied for more formal occasions, while other colors of eyeliner stickers make you stand out at various parties and gatherings. With them, you will be the most brilliant person at the party Features: Easy to use: No need to worry about your dazzling eyeliner anymore; Wiping off and reapplying eyes is frustrating and a waste of time. Quickly prepare, just peel and paste. Natural eyeliner will be finished in a short time. Quality materials: Made of quality materials, it is safe to the skin. Specifications: Size: as shown in the pictures Colors: orange, black, green, red, yellow, purple, gray and cyan Material: plastic Package includes: 40 Pairs of eyeliner stickers/ 80 pieces eyeliner stickers Note: Before using, make sure your eyes are not allergic to the product Manual measurement, please allow some dimensional error. Due to different screens, the color may be slightly different.