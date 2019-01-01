Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Topshop
Eyelet Detail Wrap Jersey Skirt
$55.00
$26.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Is Blessing Us With A Big Sale Again
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Alexa Chung for AG
Kety Denim Mini Skirt
$180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Zara
Denim Midi Skirt With Ripped Details
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Draper James for ELOQUII
Scallop A-line Skirt
$95.00
from
Draper James
BUY
J.Crew
Swiss Dot Pom-pom Skirt
$69.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Skirts
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted