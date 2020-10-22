Rapidlash

Eyelash & Eyebrow Enhancing Serum Duo

$92.20 $73.76

The definition of what is considered beautiful changes over time and according to where a woman lives. However, thick, full and dark lashes and eyebrows are a universal sign of femininity and sex appeal. Lashes and brows can instantly improve any woman's overall appearance by softening her features and giving her a more youthful look.The RapidLash and RapidBrow Eyelash and Eyebrow Enhacing Serum Duo is a perfect set to create subtle changes to a womans features. Designed to work together for the best resultsContains: RapidLash RapidBrow Eyelash Eyebrow Enhancing Serum Key Ingredients: Polypeptides Biotin (Pro-vitamin B7/Vitamin H/Coenzyme R) Panthenol (Vitamin B5) Keratin Apple Fruit Cell Extract Sweet Almond Extract Amino Acids Soybean Oil Pumpkin Seed Extract