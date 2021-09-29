Rapidlash

Eyelash Enhancing Serum

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum is a lash conditioning, moisturizing and strengthening formula that synergistically works to help improve the overall appearance of eyelashes in as little as 8 weeks! Benefits RapidLash is a unique blend of fortifying ingredients that conditions and fortifies lash hair Helps promote the appearance of fuller, thicker, stronger and longer looking lashes Can be used with lash extensions Ideal for women and men Key Ingredients RapidLash in formulated with Hexatein 1 Complex specifically designed to condition, moisturize and fortify lashes Polypeptides, comprised of beneficial amino acids, help protect against breakage Biotin (Pro-vitamin B7 / Vitamin H), an essential factor in maintaining healthier-looking, youthful lashes Panthenol (Vitamin B5) helps coat the lashes and brows and seal in moisture and nourishment for improved overall appearance Amino Acids help boost the protein structure, resulting in healthier-looking appearance of lashes Soybean Oil, rich in vitamins, helps impart sheen and luster to lashes and brows making them appear lush and beautiful Pumpkin Seed Extract, high in vitamins and minerals, helps balance and enhance the appearance of lashes Clinical Results 88% experienced improvement in the appearance of lashes* 86% experienced fuller looking lashes* 86% experienced thicker, stronger and longer looking lashes In just 8 weeks!* *Consumer study of 102 subjects over 56 days