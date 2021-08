Shiseido

Eyelash Curler

Shiseido's best-selling eyelash curler creates instantly glamorous lashes with dramatic curl. Curls lashes from inner to outer corner while edge-free design prevents pinching. Benefits Limited Edition #1 Eyelash Curler in the US* *Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Based on Product Sales for Eyelash Curlers within Makeup Eye Tools & Accessories, Annual 2019 Easy-to-use tool works for all eye shapes Flexible silicone rubber pads are gentle and safe on lashes Includes one replacement rubber pad