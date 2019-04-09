Eyeko

Eyeko Yoga Waterproof Mascara Travel Size 4ml

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Take lashes to new lengths with Eyeko's Travel Size Yoga Waterproof Mascara, a vegan mascara that conditions lashes while lifting, curling and extending with lasting effect. Utilising award-winning Korean technology, the black mascara locks in colour and hold for 24 hours, lending lashes a lifted and enhanced appearance round the clock. Completely waterproof and 100% cruelty free, the ultra-conditioning mascara contains Matcha Green Tea, 11 botanical fruit extracts (including Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry) and antioxidant Vitamin E to care for lashes while lengthening and curling. The innovative new brush design is inspired by the Lotus Flower. It has a straight tip to catch shorter lashes, and a bulbous, denser section for creating extreme curl and volume. Lashes will appear lengthened and extended with superb lift. Housed in a zero-waste squeezy tube. Does not contain fibres. Paraben free. Vegan.