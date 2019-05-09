Pat McGrath

Eyedols Eye Shadow In Statuesque

£23.00

Awarded an MBE by the Queen and hailed “the most influential makeup artist in the world” by Anna Wintour, it’s safe to say Pat McGrath is a living legend in the beauty industry. The British trailblazer caused a stir when she headed up Pat McGrath Labs stateside in 2015, and now the Mothership is home – taking over our very own Corner Shop. From matte to metallic, each EYEdols shadow is packed with smooth pigments for pure colour and easy blendability.