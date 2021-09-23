TsMADDTs

6 Pcs Tweezers Set For Eyebrows, Facial Hair

VALUE TWEEZERS SET:The 6pcs tweezer set come with 4 precision stainless steel eyebrows tweezers,1 curved eyebrows scissors and 1 double side eyebrow brush.Unlike the black one, our tweezers design with bright colors to make you different in the crowd.Perfect for eyebrows shaping, ingrown hair, first aid, facial nose hair tweezers. Grabs hair every time.A must-have beauty kit to meet all your eyebrow shaping routine. PRECISION PLUCKING RELIEVE PAINESS:The tips of these eyebrow precision tweezers are sharp and perfectly aligned, so that they can precisely clamp the roots of the ingrown hair to reducing the painess while plucking.The tweezers can be tightly closed without too much pressure,easy to griping and removing short, sparse, thin eyebrows or hair. SURGICAL GRADE STAINLESS STEEL:Stainless steel slant tip designed, durable, sharp & easy to clean. Perfectly aligned hand finished tips.Protect your delicate skin, refuse skin allergic reactions.Clean with water or wipe with alcohol after each use to keep cleanliness and last long. NICE PROTECTION WITH LEATHER CARE:The exquisite pink leather case perfectly protects the eyebrow tweezers, and each eyebrow tweezer has a head protective cover, which protects the eyebrow tips while also protecting us from being scratched by the sharp tips when take out. AMAZING GIFT CHOICE:The tweezer set is lightweight and portable, it is suitable to be put in your bags or cases when going out or traveling.These beauty hair tweezers are an essential tool for any skin care or beauty routine.It's a perfect gift for Mother's day, Valentine's Day, Birthday, Christmas and Wedding Anniversary. it's best ladies gifts for girls and women.