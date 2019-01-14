NYX Professional Makeup

Eyebrow Cake Powder

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

NYX Professional Makeup's recipe for cooking up exquisite eyebrows includes wax tools and a pair of complementary powders which can be customised to create the ideal shade. Each NYX Professional Makeup Eyebrow Cake Powder kit includes a slanted brush and a spoolie to shape, style and tame eyebrows.