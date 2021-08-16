Curvy Kate

Eye Spy Balcony Bra Ck026100 Women’s Underwired Non-padded Bras

£28.00 £22.40

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

ntroducing the new Eye Spy range by Curvy Kate, adding a playful contrast of colour to your lingerie drawer. The balcony bra contrasts lace and sheer mesh for a fun and sexy look. The lightweight balcony cups leave a natural feel and look to this bra, as well as maintaining a fantastic round and uplifted shape. Bold and playful, yet also feminine and seductive, this stunning bra meets all of your needs. Pair it with the matching items from the Eye Spy collection to add to your look.