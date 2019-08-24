Meet 6 essential synthetic and natural eye brushes that have you covered in creating your next hot look.
COLLECTION INCLUDES:
Bent Liner Brush: The unique, ergonomic shape helps apply gel or cream liners with all the control in the world.
Pencil Crease Brush: Well-rounded to help create soft, smudged lines.
Flat Concealer Brush: Say buh-bye to blemishes and imperfections with this straight-edged, high-quality concealer brush.
Oval Shadow Brush: The eye's the limit with this thick brush that both packs on color and diffuses edges.
Crease Fluff Brush: Master the art of crease color placement with this slender, tapered brush.
Deluxe Blender Brush: For those eye-catching details that take a look to the next level.
Luxe Case