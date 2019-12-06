Kimisty

Eye Shaped Gold Mirror With Jewelry Holder

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

MODERN GOLD DECOR : Kimisty DECO Hanging eye shaped mirror & jewelry holder is the best and the most stylish way to hang your necklaces with a makeup mirror. No doubt it will be the most attention grabbing, memorable decoration piece in your home and will collect many compliments. MINIMALISM & FUNCTIONALITY: DECO eye shaped mirror is a minimal and functional design piece. They can be hung wherever you would like to have that fresh added color in your home. SMART DESIGN, HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS AND CRAFTMANSHIP: Material quality means everything to us, we use gold plated iron. With its’ smooth golden finish, they will look like egyptian treasure when styled and located right. BEST GIFT WITH CHIC SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING: With its minimalist white packaging, DECO eye shaped hanging mirror and jewelry organizer makes an adorable gift. It makes perfect & unique gift for housewarmings, christmas, for your mom and friends. WE ARE ONLY HAPPY WHEN YOU ARE: We put our customers at the center of everything we do. Reach out to us if there’s ever anything you need; we are dedicated to your satisfaction. Buy now and if you are not happy no matter what reason, we offer 100% moneyback guarantee. ► High Quality Materials, Great Care At Kimisty we care about our material quality more than anything. All our products are crafted in the hands of local masters by using finest materials. Our processes are thoughtfully designed to deliver you quality design with a simplistic pricing. Size and Materials Material: Iron & High Tempered Mirror Finish: Matte Smooth Gold Finish Approximate size: 13" L X 15” W Approximate size (mirror): 8" D ► Recommendations Ideal as living room or bedroom gold décor. Looks perfect on bathroom wall as well. You can use it as a jewelry holder and a make up mirror. Most stylish way to color your wall.