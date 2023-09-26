CeraVe

Eye Repair Cream

$19.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Benefits Formulated for delicate skin, this eye cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and eye puffiness Features a Marine & Botanical Complex to help brighten the entire eye area Non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula Helps restore the skin's protective barrier with ceramides Helps attract moisture to the skin with hyaluronic acid Provides soothing benefits with niacinamide Ideal for all skin types Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic Opthalmologist-tested and recognized as safe for use around the eye area Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists Key Ingredients Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps dry skin retain moisture Niacinamide helps calm the skin Marine and Botanical Complex helps reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness MVE Technology, a patented delivery system, continually releases moisturizing ingredients Formulated Without Fragrance