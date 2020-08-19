Pause Well-Aging

Eye Renewal Treatment

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pause Well-Aging

Production of collagen, the structural support net in our skin, slows as we approach menopause. For the eye area, this can mean dark circles, puffiness, dryness, sagging eyelids and crow’s feet. Our rich treatment nourishes the entire eye area and can dramatically brighten dark circles, minimize puffiness, renew skin tone and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Powered by our proprietary Pause Complex, this uniquely textured formula is instantly absorbed and deeply hydrating.