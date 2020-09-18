RMS Beauty

RMS Eye Polish This Product Is: a multi-use eye cream and eye shadow Good for: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It:RMS Eye Polish contains all the benefits of raw mineral pigments without the dryness that occurs with minerals alone, making it an excellent eye cream as well as shadow. These natural eye polishes create a sheer, soft metallic glow on the lids. Their subtle, glossy, light-reflecting quality gives eyes a modern and flattering appearance. Shop RMS Eye Polish in 9 Shades: Lunar (champagne pearl) Lucky (peachy copper) Solar (warm antique gold) Seduce (sensuous earthy brown) Myth (palest browny taupe) Magnetic (mauvish silver-taupe) Aura (muted smoky amethyst) Utopia (deep sunlit gold) Embrace (deep rose quartz)