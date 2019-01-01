What it is:A vivid, highly pigmented cream eyeshadow in a portable tube that delivers bold color in one swipe. What it does: Bring a pop of color to your look with Milk Makeups long-wearing Eye Pigment. It gives you tenacious color with a soft, silky texture, drying on quickly without creasing. Create a dimensional, long-lasting look thats as refined or rebellious as you wantlayer to intensify. Easily blendable, this shadow is perfect for giving lids a vibrant touch of color for everyday looks. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens