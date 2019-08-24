Contains:1 Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadow palette (net weight / pods net 10 X 0.03 grams / 10 X 0.90 oz)|||The #KylieCosmetics Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadow palette is your secret weapon to create the perfect Kylie eye. Each Eye Of The Storm Palette comes with 10 pressed powder eye shadows that can be used together to recreate Kylies favorite looks or customize your own.Each Eye Of The Storm contains the following shades:Dream Catcher (matte light nude)Sweet Storm (satin light gold)Thunderstruck (matte cool grey)Celestial (metallic rosy champagne)Lightyear (matte neon yellow)Cyclone (metallic forest green with blue glitter)Moon & Back (satin midnight blue with pink glitter)Whirlwind (deepened plum)Electric (metallic multidimensional silver)Stargaze (satin black with silver glitter)The Kyshadow kit pressed powder eye shadows are paraben free, have medium buildable coverage and a velvety smooth texture.