Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Eye Mask Notorious
$90.00
At Olivia von Halle
Taking its cues from the fabulously fierce character of Maleficent, the Eye Mask Notorious is crafted from our signature 19 momme silk and finished with an abstract foiled feather print. This is the luxe essential you know you canêt live without.
More from Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Shillingford Velvet Wrap Maxi Dress
$680.00
fromNet-A-Porter
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Queenie Notorious Full Length Silk Kimono Robe
$900.00
fromOlivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Queenie Floral-print Silk-satin Robe
$900.00
fromNet-A-Porter