Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Eye Mask Notorious

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olivia von Halle

Taking its cues from the fabulously fierce character of Maleficent, the Eye Mask Notorious is crafted from our signature 19 momme silk and finished with an abstract foiled feather print. This is the luxe essential you know you canêt live without.