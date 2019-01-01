Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Olivia von Halle
Eye Mask Meredith
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Olivia von Halle
The Olivia von Halle silk Meredith Eye Mask is the perfect addition to this season's Merdith Print pyjamas. As ideal for the bedroom as it is for a long-haul flight.
Need a few alternatives?
Krewe Du Optique
St. Louis In Matte Black
$210.00
from
Krewe Du Optic
BUY
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Original Aviator
$199.95
from
Sunglass Hut
BUY
Quay Australia
My Girl
$50.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
ASOS
Metal Nose Bridge Kitten Sunglasses
$17.41
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle
Issa Ivory Slip
C$524.39
from
Shopbop
BUY
Olivia von Halle
Issa Ivory Slip
$390.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Olivia von Halle
Coco Silk-satin Pajama Set
$485.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Olivia von Halle
Capability Zebedee Full Length Robe
$900.00
from
Olivia von Halle
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
from
Donni
BUY
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
from
Carolina Lemke
BUY
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted