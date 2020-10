Blaq

Eye Mask + Hyaluronic Acid

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blaq

Late nights, too many cheeky wines and let’s not forget those carb-on-carb delights, can have our peepers looking, well, not so fresh. Leave the evidence of last night behind, and pop on our activated charcoal eye mask to de-puff, detox and get back to your shiny, gorgeous self.