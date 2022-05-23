Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sleep
OstrichPillow
Eye Mask
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ostrichpillow
With its total blackout and ergonomic design, it is the best ally of those who need to switch off and rest in absolute comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
Kitsch
Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask
BUY
$16.00
Amazon
Somavedic
Harmony
BUY
£285.00
£365.00
Somavedic
Saje
Peppermint Halo
BUY
$28.00
Saje
DavidsTea
Calming Chamomile Tea Organic
BUY
$9.98
DavidsTea
More from OstrichPillow
OstrichPillow
Eye Mask
BUY
$45.00
Ostrichpillow
OstrichPillow
Light - Travel Pillow
BUY
$44.99
Amazon
OstrichPillow
Heated Neck Wrap
BUY
$45.00
Ostrichpillow
OstrichPillow
Light Versatile Pillow
BUY
$45.00
Ostrichpillow
More from Sleep
Kitsch
Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask
BUY
$16.00
Amazon
Somavedic
Harmony
BUY
£285.00
£365.00
Somavedic
Saje
Peppermint Halo
BUY
$28.00
Saje
DavidsTea
Calming Chamomile Tea Organic
BUY
$9.98
DavidsTea
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted