Ilia

Eye Love Clean Eye Makeup Set

$45.00

This Product Is: a trio of Ilia bestselling eye essentials in Ilia's lavender travel bag Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Ilia Eye Love Clean Eye Makeup Set contains three of Ilia's best selling eye products to make eyes pop for all day wear. This trio comes in Ilia's lavender travel bag and includes: Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Fresco (travel size): eye color that glides on like a cream and dries like a powder for a creaseless, all day look. Fresco is a taupe brown with silver shift that works on all skin tones and eye colors. Limitless Lash Mascara in After Midnight (black) full size﻿﻿: this mascara is buildable and flake-free, and works to lift, lengthen and curl lashes. This award winning mascara holds all day and is designed for sensitive eyes. ﻿Clean Line Liquid Liner in Midnight Express﻿ (classic black):﻿﻿ a liquid eyeliner with an ultra-fine, flexible felt tip that allows for precise application and smudge-proof wear. This eyeliner is quick dry and water resistant.