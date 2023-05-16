Lumify

Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum

$26.99 $19.00

Buy Now Review It

NOURISHING FORMULA: Unique complex of Peptides, Biotin and moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid helps to nourish, soften and condition lashes overnight without harsh, irritating chemicals CLINICALLY PROVEN RESULTS IN 4 WEEKS: In clinical studies, women saw fuller looking lashes and brows in just 4 weeks. THE SCIENCE OF EYE BEAUTY: Scientifically developed with Ophthalmologists and Dermatologist specifically for the sensitive area around the eye. Brought to you by the eye care experts at Bausch + Lomb. CLEAN INGREDIENTS: This hypoallergenic formula is free of fragrance, alcohol, sulfates, prostaglandins, mineral oil, PEG, parabens, or phthalates. Use nightly on cleansed eye area. Swipe along lash line and through lashes and brows. Safe for contact lenses, lash extensions, and all skin types. At Bausch + Lomb, we know eyes. That's why we created NEW LUMIFY Eye Illuminations™, a line of specialty eye care products scientifically developed for the sensitive eye care. These patent-pending formulations contains clean, nutrient rich ingredients for clinically proven, visible results. The line is designed to help enhance your eyes’ natural beauty without the use of harsh, irritating ingredients. Because beautiful eyes start with healthy looking eyes.