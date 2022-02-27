United States
Liberty Belle
Eye Dream®
$112.00
At Liberty Belle
15ML .51 FL.OZ Patented Encapsulated Retinol Complex + Red Algae Complex Beauty sleep for your eyes. Formulated with Encapsulated Retinol and Red Algae complexes to gently deliver anti-ageing benefits during the most restorative hours of the night. Enhances skin renewal Brightens and smoothes Rich hydration Powerfully targets fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet Pro-collagen Supports skin’s self-repair and renewal mechanisms FORMULATED FOR ALL SKIN TYPES NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS