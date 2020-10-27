Stila

Eye Dare You Liquid Eye Liner & Eye Shadow Set

$25.00 $17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Stila

Dare to make a statement with these award-winning eye essentials! Add starry-eyed sparkle with these long-wearing, lustrous shadows and further enhance your eye look with Stila's #1 selling Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner. Set includes: • One travel-size Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Black • Two travel-size Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows in Kitten Karma (champagne with silver & copper sparkle) and Diamond Dust (sheer silver & multicolor sparkle) Waterproof, easy-to-use liquid eye liner that goes on smoothly without skipping, smudging, or pulling. Long-wearing sparkle eye shadow combines the perfect mix of pearl and glitter to lavish eyes with incredible luster and shimmer. SIZE: Eye Liner: 0.008 fl. oz./0.25 mL SIZE: Eye Shadow: 2 x 0.07 fl. oz./2.25 mL