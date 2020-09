epi.logic

Eye Contact

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At epi.logic

Address elasticity, texture and pigment concerns with this all-in-one eye cream. Its efficacious combination of bioactives, antioxidants, peptides and vitamin A is proven to synergistically maximize hydration, plump thin skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles for a brighter, rejuvenated eye area. 15 ml / 0.5 oz