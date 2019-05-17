Marc Jacobs Beauty

Eye-conic Steeletto Multi-finish Eyeshadow Palette

$49.50

An eyeshadow palette that features seven shades in four finishes.What Else You Need to Know: Empower your inner eye makeup stylist with this ultra-luxe eyeshadow palette, featuring four fashion finishes including buttery matte velvet, shimmering satin, sparkling silk, and metallic lamé. This limited-edition palette in a reflective chrome case features the same super-plush shadow formulation as the original Eye-conic, covering lids in lasting, velvety-rich pigment. Make the ultimate impression in a covetable mix of unexpected neutrals and smoky shimmers.Beyond his fashion design, Marc Jacobs is also known as the ultimate stylist for making last-minute adjustments to perfect every look right before it walks down the runway. The eyeshadows in each Eye-Conic palette are inspired by textiles and layering, and come in four fashion finishes so you can be the ultimate stylist, too. Finish your look and add extra drama by layering a lamé pop on top. Try shade Sparkling on top of a dark shadow.