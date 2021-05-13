Zara

Eye Color In 2 Duo Eyeshadow – Refillable

$15.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Easy on the eyes. This duo of silky-smooth shadows blends easily and wears comfortably. This eyeshadow palette delivers high-pigment color with performance. In three ultra-wearable finishes: Matte: A sophisticated satin, with buildable intensity. Metallic: Dramatic and chromatic, with a wet-looking gleam. Glitter: Radiant color, reflected through a crystalline effect. APPLY YOURSELF 1. Using the Flat Shader Brush, Smudge Brush, or fingertip, sweep on your preferred shade and finish. 2. To create depth, apply the darkest color around the arc of your eyelids, and a lighter shade above (up to eyebrows). For added drama, pat glitter onto center of eyelids. “To create a foiled effect, mist eyeshadow brush with water before applying metallic or glitter shadows.” — Diane Kendal This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.