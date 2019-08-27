Pure Konjac

Eye Cleansing Pads

£20.50

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

One of the kindest ways to cleanse the notoriously fragile skin around the eyes, the Konjac Eye Cleansing Pads are ultra-gentle – think of them as re-usable cotton pads; dissolving make up while refining skin texture without any risk of irritation. Housed in a clear travel pouch, this kit contains 8 individual pads and a mesh drying bag, to keep the Konjac fibre clean and sterile. Use with your favourite cleanser/eye make up remover, or simply use the pads on their own to dispel signs of dullness and revitalise skin showing signs of fatigue.