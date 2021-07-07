MAC

Eye Brows Styler Pencil

$20.00

Details Self-propelling, self-sharpening, brow-defining - and now with an updated water-resistant formula and added spoolie. M·A·C 's Eye Brows Styler offers grooming alongside extreme colour precision in one dynamic microfine pencil that emulates fine hair-like strokes on brows for a perfected look. Confidently adds what you need: shape, colour and/or density. Like a pen, creates its own just-right point for striking arches. Easy to tote around - no sharpener needed. Benefits: Features excellent colour payoff Long-wearing, 12 hours Humidity- and sweat-resistant Smudge-proof Water-resistant