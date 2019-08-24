Product Benefits
Innovative brow kit includes the essentials for perfectly defined brows:
Brow Pencil: Universal shade fills, shapes & defines brows for a natural finish
Highlighter: Luminous pencil highlights under your arches for an instant brow lift
Tinted Brow Gel: Lightweight gel with a hint of color sets & perfects
Brow Brush: Built-in brush & comb provides perfectly groomed brows
100% saw fuller, thicker & more defined brows instantly!* 100% saw thicker, healthier & more dense brows in just 3 weeks.**
* Based on individual perception of results by a panel of female volunteers using the Brow Pencil.
** Based on individual perception of results by a panel of female volunteers using Tinted Brow Gel.