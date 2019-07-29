Soleil Toujours

Extrème Uv Face Mineral Sunscreen Spf 45

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Specifically formulated to protect your most delicate skin, Face Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 by Soleil Toujours is fortified with potent antioxidants, organic ingredients, vitamins and botanicals to nourish your complexion as it deflects damaging rays. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide provide superior mineral and natural protection from UVA and UVB rays, which cause burning and long-term cell damage. The star ingredients include green tea leaf extract and the brand’s own EcoSun Complex, a power-packed natural formulation featuring red algae and vitamins C and E to prevent loss of firmness, reduce the look of wrinkles and increase skin smoothness.